All whites on the night as PNE win at cricket

Preston North End’s cricket team showed their football counterparts the way to success by winning the Boddingtons Village Cricket League Knockout Cup on Monday evening.

The Lilywhites were four wicket victors over Whittingham and Goosnargh in the final played at Owd Nell’s.

After winning the toss, W&G decided to bat first, but they were soon in trouble as former North End midfielder Grame Atkinson sent Naveed Hussain (0) back to the pavilion after just three balls.

Atkinson picked up a further wicket soon after and Umair Ali reduced W&G to 16-3.

Zaheer Ahmed batted well before he retired on 20, but a couple of wickets from Paul Whelan and one from PNE’s Head of Community and Educational Trust Andy Haythornthwaite saw W&G dismissed for 111 off 17 overs.

North End knocked off the runs after 15 overs, and for the loss of six wickets, thanks in the main to excellent knocks from Ben Ward (25 retired), Sarmad Naveed-Khan (20 retired), Azhar Waqas (24 not out) and an unbeaten 17 fromMark Shirley.