Lifetime award for loyal Leyland servant Colin

Colin Dawber from Leyland has been awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Outstanding Service to Cricket Award in Lancashire.

The 72-year-old has been involved with cricket for more than 60 years.

He still umpires, team manages, administrates and coaches youngsters for no other reason than for the love of the game.

Dawber started getting involved with the sport at just 10-years-old, taking on the role of scorer at the now closed Leyland Motors Cricket Club, graduating to playing at 14 and eventually went on to captain the second XI for many years.

He moved into umpiring in the early 1990s, joining the Palace Shield panel, later becoming the Umpires’ Secretary and Life Vice President of the junior section in 2000.

His dedication to junior cricket led him to travel around the county, umpiring where he was needed, in the Northern League, Lancashire League and Bolton League.

Away from umpiring, Dawber has also served as a groundsman, assisting with the upkeep of many cricket grounds, including Leyland Motors, Leyland CC and Vernon Carus CC. His biggest driver is seeing Lancashire County Cricket Club thrive on home-grown successes, and has managed county games for the Lancashire Schools Cricket Association.

His interest in junior cricket continues, with him currently running the Palace Shield Under-14s Inter-League team.

He has many friends across the County’s recreational cricket scene and is considered by his peers as a stalwart of the game and one of very few people that simply dedicate their life to it.

Managing director of the Lancashire Cricket Board, Bobby Denning said: “I would personally like to thank Colin for his contribution to Recreational Cricket for a significant period of his life.

“You think of Colin – you think cricket.

“Many of my colleagues at the Lancashire Cricket Board will have worked alongside Colin in a variety of environments over the years and many have the same thoughts as I do – a good man who lives for cricket.

“That in itself is why it’s important we recognise the commitment shown by Colin for so many years. A deserving winner.”

Further to being awarded the LCB OSCA, Dawber will be put forward to be considered for the National OSCAs, which will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Monday, October 9.