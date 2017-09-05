Two England internationals at Lancashire in 2018

Two England white-ball fixtures are to be staged at Emirates Old Trafford in 2018.

England will face Australia in a Royal London One-Day International in Manchester on Sunday, June 24.

International Twenty20 cricket returns to LCCC after two years on Tuesday, July 3, when T20 kings India will be the opponents.

England’s last Old Trafford encounter with the Aussies resulted in an eight-wicket defeat in 2015.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets should complete the pre-registration form at www.lccc.co.uk to go on the priority list.