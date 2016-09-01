Somerset turn on the agony for Lancashire

Somerset’s eighth-wicket pair of Peter Trego and Ryan Davies completely dominated the morning’s play at Emirates Old Trafford.

he Somerset batsmen added 146 runs in 31 overs to leave their side on 485 for seven at lunch.

Trego was undefeated on 121 having reached his second century of the season off 101 balls and having hit 16 fours; Davies was 74 not out, a career-best score, and his stand with Trego was worth 198 at lunch, an eighth-wicket record between the counties having eclipsed the 163 added by Jeremy Lloyds and Martin Crowe at Bath in 1984.

Lancashire’s bowlers suffered a little ill luck early in the session but they were gradually mastered by the Somerset batsmen.

By the end of the session they seemed to be bowling in the hope that a wicket would materialise rather than with any particular plan as to how that goal might be achieved.

For their part Somerset have four batting bonus points and look to be on course to ensure that they will only have to bat once in this game.