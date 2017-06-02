Rain hits start of Roses match in Leeds

Yorkshire and Lancashire have been made to wait to start the return Roses Specsavers County Championship clash at Headingley because of rain.

An early lunch was called, although a toss did take place on Friday morning, which Lancashire won and elected to bat.

Yorkshire are unchanged from the side which drew at Emirates Old Trafford the weekend before last.

Lancashire have brought in Luke Procter, Jordan Clark and Saqib Mahmood for Liam Livingstone (on England Lions duty), Jimmy Anderson (groin injury) and Simon Kerrigan, who has been left out.