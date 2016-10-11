New boy Hameed starts on wrong foot

Lancashire teenager Haseeb Hameed has made quite the impression on the county circuit but his England career began with a blip as he turned up late for the team bus ahead of his very first practice session with the national team.

Hameed was called up for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh after excelling in his first full season with 1,198 runs at an average of just under 50 in the Specsavers County Championship.

The 19-year-old has been tipped to partner Alastair Cook at the top of the order for the first Test at Chittagong, which gets under way on October 20, but he may have to work on his timekeeping.

With the Test and ODI squads now together it appeared business as usual for England, who are still travelling to grounds via a heavily fortified convoy due to security issues in Bangladesh.

However, just as they were ready to leave for the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium for a practice session a day before the final ODI, there was an unexpected delay.

It was explained when Hameed, who joined up with the squad on Monday, came running down from the team hotel, luggage in tow, around 10 minutes later.

He sheepishly made his way onto the bus as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s security expert Reg Dickason watched on, looking decidedly unimpressed.