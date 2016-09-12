Milestone for young Lancashire prospect

Lancashire batting prodigy Haseeb Hameed reached a landmark in his burgeoning career on Monday during the County Championship match with Middlesex at Old Trafford.

The teenage opener become the youngest Lancashire player to be awarded his county cap since World War Two.

Such has been Hameed’s form that he has been tipped to break into the England Test team.

After a wicketless morning session, Lancashire dismissed Middlesex’s openers after lunch on the first day as the table-toppers moved to 204 for two at tea.

Nick Gubbins had played beautifully for his 69, driving elegantly and defending stoutly, but fell to Kyle Jarvis - caught at midwicket, pulling - to end an enterprising opening stand of 127.

After Gubbins fell, Sam Robson played with authority, reaching his half-century from 111 balls, and twice pulling Simon Kerrigan to the midwicket fence. But he too fell when looking settled, an edged drive finding Liam Livingstone at first slip off Kerrigan.

Nick Compton dispatched his first ball through square leg for four but then faced 29 deliveries without scoring. He and Dawid Malan - who cut powerfully - then shared 53 to see out the session and bring up Middlesex’s first batting point.