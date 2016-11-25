Lancashire start at Essex

Lancashire’s fixtures for the 2017 season have been announced, with the Red Rose starting their County Championship Division One campaign away against newly-promoted Essex on Friday, April 7, at Chelmsford.

The season will start with a block of three first class fixtures against Essex, Surrey and Somerset, before a further group of eight games in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Lancashire Lightning’s opening fixture in white-ball cricket will be at home against Leicestershire on Friday, April 28.

And the 2015 champions will start the 2017 Twenty20 Blast campaign at Durham Jets on Friday, July 7, a week before the first instalment of the highly anticipated Roses clash between Lightning and Yorkshire Vikings at Old Trafford on Friday, July 14.

The return fixture will take place on Friday, August 11, at Headingley.

Lightning have bolstered the squad ahead of the new season in a bid to reclaim Twenty20 Blast title, with Ryan McLaren and Australian all-rounder James Faulkner signing for the 2017 campaign.

The side’s final game of the group stages will be a re-run of the 2014 Blast final against Birmingham Bears, whilst Finals Day this year will be on Saturday, September 2.

Captain Steven Croft said: “The announcement of next summer’s fixtures certainly sharpens the focus and it’s an exciting time of the year. We’re back in training and working hard ahead of the upcoming season.

“Lifting the NatWest T20 Blast trophy in 2015 at Edgbaston was one of the best days of my life and we’re all desperate to get back there next year.”