Lancashire skipper Croft joins Lytham

Lytham Cricket Club have announced that Lancashire skipper Steven Croft will play for them in the Liverpool Competition this season.

He will turn out for the Church Road club on occasions when he is not required by Lancashire.

It is a major coup for Lytham in snapping up his services.

Previously, when he has been free from Old Trafford commitments, he has played for Blackpool CC in the Northern League, where he has also served on the Stanley Park committee.

It is thought that Croft will be available for Lytham for around half-a-dozen matches.