Lancashire make vital strikes

Lancashire made early inroads into Warwickshire’s batting after taking up the option to bowl in their crucial Specsavers County Championship clash at Edgbaston.

The home side went into lunch on 83 for three after a tense first session of a match from which the loser, if there is one, could be relegated.

Lancashire enjoyed the perfect start when Tom Bailey struck with the game’s fourth ball, an inswinger which trapped Ian Westwood lbw.

Alex Mellor and Jonathan Trott partially rebuilt with a stand of 44 in 13 overs before the former (27, 40 balls, four fours) edged Bailey to Liam Livingstone at first slip.

Trott and Ian Bell added 37 in 15 overs before Jordan Clark dismissed Trott with a lovely outswinger which took the edge on the way through to wicketkeeper Steven Croft. Bell went into lunch unbeaten on 24 with his team looking to him to head up the shoring up operation required this afternoon.

Lancashire will stay up if they get at least a draw.