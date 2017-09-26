Lancashire feeling the pressure at Old Trafford

Have your say

Lancashire were under the cosh on day two of their Specsavers County Championship clash with Lancashire at Old Trafford as Surrey turned the pre-lunch session in their favour.

Surrey took five wickets before lunch after a Lancashire batting slump.

Lancashire slipped from 69-0 to 84-5 at lunch including losing four wickets in the space of 5.2 overs for just six runs.

Rikki Clarke picked up three of those wickets, triggering the collapse by dismissing Rob Jones for 15 as he edged to Scott Borthwick at second slip.

Liam Livingstone was trapped by Gareth Batty before Clarke continued Surrey’s surge by removing Alex Davies and Shivarine Chanderpaul in successive overs to leave Lancashire 75-4.

Dane Vilas was also dismissed with the last ball before lunch, lbw to Batty.

That was after Lancashire had dominated early proceedings, Jones and Davies put on 69 for the opening partnership.

Davies went on to make 54 before getting a leading edge to Mark Stoneman at mid-wicket. He also passed 1000 first-class runs for the season during his innings