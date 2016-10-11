Lancashire duo pen new contracts

Lancashire cricketers Luke Procter and Matthew Parkinson have signed two-year deals with the Old Trafford club.

Both players have come through the Lancashire academy, with Procter making his debut in 2009, whilst spinner Parkinson made his bow for the Red Rose this summer.

Procter enjoyed a productive season with the bat for the Red Rose this summer playing every game in the County Championship, hitting two centuries against Hampshire at Old Trafford and Durham at Southport.

The 28 year-old hit 822 runs at an average of nearly 35, whilst also chipping in with ten wickets.

Parkinson made his breakthrough into the Lancashire first team this summer, making his debut against Warwickshire at Old Trafford and went on to take six wickets in his opening game, including the scalp of former England batsman Jonathan Trott.

The 19 year-old leg spin bowler spent time with England earlier this summer as a net bowler both at Lord’s and Old Trafford to help Trevor Bayliss’ side prepare for their Test Series against Pakistan.

Procter said, “I’m thrilled to have signed a new deal with the Club I love.

“Playing for Lancashire is all I’ve ever wanted to do, so to sign a new two-year contract is fantastic.

“I’ve enjoyed the responsibility of batting at the top of the order this summer and I look forward to contributing even more over the next couple of years and more.

Parkinson added, “I couldn’t be happier to sign a new two-year deal. I’ve really enjoyed my first full season as a professional and to make my debut for the club against Warwickshire was pretty special.

“I’m looking forward to be involved in the Lions this winter and will be working hard on my game ahead of next season.”