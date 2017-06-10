Lancashire clash held up by rain at Southport

There was no play before lunch on the second morning of the Specsavers County Championship between Lancashire and Middlesex at Southport.

The heavy rain, which had been forecast to continue for most of Saturday, ceased at about 9.30 and umpires Steve O’Shaughnessy and Peter Hartley were due to conduct their second inspection of the day at 1.00. An early lunch was taken at 12.45.

Lancashire will resume their second innings on 123-4, still 57 runs in arrears of Middlesex’s first innings total but with Shivnarine Chanderpaul unbeaten on 32 and Dane Vilas on 24 not out.

The home side may therefore consider themselves to hold a slight advantage, although it is nothing that a couple of wickets would not change.