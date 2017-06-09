Lancashire bowlers strike against champions

Lancashire’s seamers enjoyed a successful morning session under sunny skies at Southport, claiming four Middlesex wickets before the interval despite losing the toss.

The 20-year-old seamer Saqib Mahmood particularly caught the eye, bowling with good rhythm and pace, including claiming the wicket of Nick Gubbins caught behind for one.

Tom Bailey also claimed a couple of scalps as Sam Robson, who looked in good early touch after five weeks out, also edged to Alex Davies before Dawid Malan put a short ball straight down the throat of Shivnarine Chanderpaul at fine leg.

Lancashire didn’t relent against last season county champions, with Ryan McLaren continuing his impressive season with the ball to claim his 16th wicket of the campaign when Steve Eskinazi became Davies’ third catch of the morning.