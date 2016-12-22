Lancashire batsman in two-year ban

Lancashire and former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting attempting to cover up a match-fixing scandal.

Cricket South Africa withdrew charges of match fixing against Petersen, but the 36-year-old has admitted 13 charges relating to the investigation that saw ex-Proteas player Gulam Bodi banned for 20 years.

Bodi was hit with the hefty ban in January after admitting attempting to fix matches in the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series, while four other players have been banned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Petersen has accepted failing to report being approached over potential fixing, refusing to co-operate with investigators, and even “concealing and destroying information” relevant to the investigation.

“Former Proteas player Alviro Petersen has admitted to several breaches of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Anti-Corruption Code for Personnel,” read CSA’s statement.

“As a result of his admissions, CSA has banned Petersen for two years.

“Petersen has admitted four charges of failing to disclose details of an approach to engage in corrupt conduct under the code; four charges of failing to disclose full details of matters evidencing a breach of the code by another participant; four charges of failing to co-operate with the investigators by failing to provide accurate and complete information to them; and one charge of concealing and destroying information that was relevant to the investigation.”

Bodi was banned for 20 years by CSA after admitting to attempting to draw players into a scheme to fix matches.

While Petersen has been hit with a ban, all charges surrounding fixing itself have been dropped.

The statement continued: “After considering representations made by Petersen, CSA has withdrawn certain charges against him, including those relating to fixing or contriving to fix any match and seeking, accepting or offering to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or influence any match.”

In issuing a frank apology Petersen admitted he ought to have taken greater responsibility for his own actions.

“I would like to apologise to my family, friends, the public who are fans of the game of cricket, my team mates, Gauteng cricket, Lions cricket and especially to Cricket South Africa for my actions,” Petersen said.

“At the time that the meetings with Bodi and the fixers happened, I never had any intention of fixing matches or taking money.

“I now deeply regret having participated in these meetings and not to have immediately reported them to the authorities as I am obliged to do.

“I understand that I need to take personal responsibility for my actions and I accept the punishment that CSA has imposed on me.”

Petersen last played for Lancashire in September in the County Championship against Middlesex at Old Trafford and left the club to go home to South Africa after that, citing personal reasons.

The highlight of Petersen’s Lancashire career came in 2015 when he scored 286 for the county against Glamorgan at Colwyn Bay.

He figured in a record-breaking partnership with Ashwell Prince of 501.