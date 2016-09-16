Haseeb called up for England

Lancashire’s 19-year-old opening batsman Haseeb Hameed has been named in England’s Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh.

Yorkshire’s Joe Root will be rested for the three one-day internationals, which begin in Dhaka on October 7, before joining the Test squad, while Surrey captain Gareth Batty, whose last Test match came in 2005, has been recalled at the age of 38.

There are also places in both squads for uncapped pair Zafar Ansari and Ben Duckett.

Hameed’s selection comes on the back of his superb form for the Red Rose this season, having racked up 1,154 runs in 15 County Championship Division One matches at an average of 52.45.

National selector James Whitaker said: “Haseeb Hameed, for someone so young, has had an impressive season in the County Championship with Lancashire.

“He has been a consistent performer and his four centuries, against some of the best bowling attacks in the country, are testament to his outstanding temperament and attitude.

“He fully deserves an opportunity to compete for a place at the top of the order in our Test side.”