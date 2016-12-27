Giles leaves role at Lancashire

Ashley Giles has left his position as Lancashire’s cricket director and head coach – and looks set to take over at his home county Warwickshire.

The former England spinner has found the commute to the North West difficult, especially as he is away from his family for long periods.

And the Red Rose county have agreed to release Giles from his contract, which runs out in 2018.

A Lancashire statement said: “Over the last 12 months the board and staff at Lancashire County Cricket Club have supported Ashley and his family during a difficult period due to the time Ashley’s role has kept him away from his wife and family.

“In the last few weeks Warwickshire County Cricket Club have made an approach to to ascertain the availability of Ashley Giles.

“After lengthy discussions the board has agreed to give further support to Ashley’s personal circumstances and has given him permission to discuss a move to his home county in the best interests of his family.”

The two clubs have come to an agreement which allows the 43 year-old to join the Edgbaston-based club in the new year.

Commenting on his departure, Giles said: “This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my cricketing career.

“I would like to thank everyone at Old Trafford for their support over the last two years and wish them well for the coming year.

“Lancashire County Cricket Club has fantastic people on and off the playing field.

“I would also like to personally thank Michael Cairns, Paul Allott and the whole board for their professional and caring management over the last few weeks.

“My family and I will not forget this.”

Giles joined Lancashire in October 2014 and had a positive impact on the playing field and around Old Trafford, steering the club to promotion from Division Two and winning the NatWest T20 Blast trophy in 2015.

Chairman Michael Cairns said: “Ashley leaves the club in a very strong position. We will continue to build, develop and invest in the already experienced management team and talented playing squad at Lancashire County Cricket Club.

“We look forward to announcing progress around the new structure in the coming weeks, which will take this great club on to the next phase of our development. We can now only wish Ashley well in his new role and hope that he can enjoy quality time with his family.”