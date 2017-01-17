Chappy so happy to be Red Rose head coach

Glen Chapple believes it is the perfect moment for him to become the new head coach of Lancashire.

The Red Rose stalwart was yesterday appointed by the club on a permanent basis following the departure of previous incumbent Ashley Giles last month.

After spending more than two decades with the club as a player and more latterly as a coach, the 42-year-old former captain believes he is ready to take on the top job.

“Absolutely, it’s the perfect time for me,” said Chapple, who had been working in the role on a temporary capacity since Giles’ defection to Warwickshire.

“I would be ready to take on this job whenever if I was being perfectly honest.

“I am still reasonably young in coaching terms, but I feel like I have got a lot of experience.

“I feel very ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started.

Chapple, who will be assisted by former Lancashire skipper and batsman Mark Chilton, took more than 900 first class wickets for the club. He skippered the club to the County Championship in 2011 – ending 77 years of hurt since their last title success.

He admitted it was a very proud moment to be handed the job.

“Myself and Mark have been at the club a long time – it’s a fantastic opportunity for us both,” he added.