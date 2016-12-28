Chapple and Chilton taking charge at Lancs

Lancashire have named former players Glen Chapple and Mark Chilton as acting head coach and acting assistant coach respectively after cricket director and head coach Ashley Giles returned to Warwickshire

Giles was released from the final year of his contract at Old Trafford so that he could take up the position of sport director at Edgabston, where the former England spinner previously spent 13 years as a player and a further five as director of cricket.

Lancashire have acted swiftly to replace Giles - at least on an interim basis - with Chapple, who took 985 wickets for the Red Rose during a 24-season playing career, taking the reins.

A Lancashire statement said: “The interim appointments will enable the club to assess future options and preferred coaching structure.”

Lancashire director Paul Allott added: “We are delighted to promote two exceptional coaches to the vacant interim positions.

“Glen and Mark are former captains who know our club and the cricket world well, they have great skills and are proud Lancastrians. The board will give them our total support during the coming months.”