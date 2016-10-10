Buttler in barney over Bangladesh celebrations

England captain Jos Buttler and his deputy Ben Stokes were involved in separate spats as Bangladesh claimed a 34-run win in an ill-tempered second one-day international at Dhaka.

Lancashire ace Buttler reacted to what he thought were overexuberant celebrations from several Bangladesh players and a heated confrontation ensued, with umpires forced to intervene by sending the Englishman on his way.

While Buttler had no problems with the hosts celebrating his downfall, which effectively ended any hopes of an England victory, he was irked by them doing it in such close proximity to him.

He said: “I was just a little bit disappointed in the fashion they celebrated – mainly just the way they celebrated by running towards me and giving me a bit of a send-off.

“You don’t have to run up to a guy. I’m disappointed to get out but emotions were running high – they were obviously delighted to get the wicket, maybe I should have just walked away.”

Buttler is regarded as a softly spoken individual, but he added: “Maybe you don’t know me as well as you think you do.”

The action boiled over after the game as England’s vice-captain Stokes seemed to confront Tamim Iqbal.

Stokes later tweeted: “Congrats to Bangladesh on the win tonight,outplayed us, what I won’t stand for is someone putting a shoulder to my team-mate at handshakes.”

On that particular incident, Buttler said: “Obviously emotions run high and Ben is an emotional guy, but he would not have reacted like that if nothing had happened.”

Buttler played a lone hand in keeping England’s hopes of overhauling Bangladesh’s 238 for eight alive with a run-a-ball 57.

He came to the crease with his side limping to 26 for four after his opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza followed up his late cameo of 44 from 29 balls with three top-order wickets to turn the tide in Bangladesh’s favour.

Once Buttler was gone, lbw to Taskin Ahmed, a decision overturned on review, the writing was on the wall for England as they were all out for 204 after 44.4 overs.

Despite the defeat, Buttler, whose side have played twice in the last three days, believes they will keep a positive mindset ahead of Wednesday’s decider in Chittagong.

He said: “I think we’re very confident, still. It’s tough physically after two games in three days. We’ll rest up well and it’ll be great to have a training day and talk about a few things that we can maybe take into the last game.”