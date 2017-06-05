Broad joins party to pay tribute to Smith

England Test bowler Stuart Broad has been named as the final speaker at a celebratory dinner for retired Lancashire cricketer Tom Smith.

Smith was forced into early retirement at the age of 31 due to a back injury.

The all-rounder, who has represented England Lions, scored 3,972 first-class runs at an average of 29.42 for the Red Rose while also claiming 241 wickets.

He also had a spell as captain of the club, which had to be curtailed when the back injury started to take hold and put him on the sidelines for a significant spell.

After calling time on his career in January, Smith still remains involved in the sport as he is the assistant coach for Lancashire Thunder, Lancashire’s senior women’s team.

Smith has also travelled to United Arab Emirates to assist in coaching with the England ladies’ team.

Smith’s career has led to a celebratory dinner being organised by his wife Holly.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, July 23, will see England and Lancashire fast bowler James Anderson be a guest speaker alongside former England off-spinner Graeme Swann with Broad being added to the top table recently.

Smith said: “I’d like to thank the club for this great opportunity.

“I’ve spent my whole childhood here along with 11 fantastic years as a professional.

“The night promises to be very special, to have three of England’s most successful cricketers under one roof sharing some stories is going to be very exciting and who knows what tales may also come out?

“Along with some action packed T20 cricket during the day and live entertainment, everything is set up for a great day and night.

“I’m really looking forward to having one last night at Old Trafford with everyone who has supported me throughout my career.

“We’ll also be screening the final day of The Open Golf Championship live to make sure people don’t miss a thing.

“It’s sure to be an action packed day of sport and entertainment.”

“On the night, which takes place at Lancashire Cricket’s Club, guests will enjoy a three-course meal plus entertainment.

Tickets also grant entry to Lancashire’s T20 fixture against Durham which starts at 2pm.

Tickets for the event are selling well and only a few remain.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets should call the Lancashire Cricket Club ticket office on 0161 868 6810.