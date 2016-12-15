Anderson ruled out of Test

England seamer James Anderson has been ruled out of the final Test against India due to “body soreness”.

Skipper Alastair Cook revealed that England would rest their record wicket-taker with the series already lost.

“Unfortunately Jimmy is ruled out - he’s picked up body soreness from the last game,” Cook said at a press conference.

“So he’s not going to be risked.”

The Lancastrian’s absence could be tempered by the return of his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad.

Broad missed the past two Tests with a tendon strain in his right foot, but will look to prove his fitness during England’s final training session in Chennai on Thursday.

“We’ll make a decision on Broady after this training session,” Cook added.