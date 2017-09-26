Jennings quits Durham to sign for Lancashire on four-year deal

Lancashire have signed England opening batsman Keaton Jennings from Durham on a four-year contract.

The talented Jennings made his England debut in India last year and became the eighth opener to make a century on Test debut after hitting 112 in the fourth Test in Mumbai.

Head coach Glen Chapple said, “I am very pleased Keaton has signed for Lancashire as I know there were other counties chasing his signature. He’s exactly the type of character and player I feel will add strength and depth to our squad.

The 25 year-old Jennings made his England debut on the back of an outstanding season for Durham in all competitions in 2016. He was the leading run-scorer in the County Championship with 1,548 runs at an average of 64.5 with seven centuries, including a double hundred against Yorkshire.

Chapple added, “Keaton is a fantastic addition for the club and he will be an important part of the squad, in all formats of the game, over the coming years.”

Jennings said: “It was an extremely difficult decision to leave Durham, but I am hugely excited about joining Lancashire and playing my cricket at Emirates Old Trafford.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to play division one cricket at a Test Match ground for a club, like Lancashire, with such a great history and tradition.

“I have been hugely impressed by the vision for the future and playing a part in that alongside some hugely talented individuals and strong leaders.”

Jennings has also played a key role in Durham’s white-ball teams in recent years. He was an ever-present in the 2016 NatWest T20 Blast campaign, hitting a career-best 88 as the Jets were beaten finalists at Edgbaston. Jennings also has three List A centuries to his name and averages over 40.

Non-executive board member Paul Allott said, “Keaton is an outstanding cricketer and his record in county cricket is very impressive. Not many players hit a century on their England debut and that tells you everything you need to know about him. There was a healthy competition to sign him and it’s fantastic that he has chosen Lancashire.

“Any player we bring into this club has to fit in with the strong, tight-knit culture that has been created. The core values of playing for Lancashire are very important to us and any new players need to buy into them. Keaton is a great example of someone who has these values ingrained in him.

“I know Keaton is excited about joining up with the group and playing an important role in the ambitious future of our club."