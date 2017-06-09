Garstang skipper warns against complacency

Garstang captain Mark Walling wants his players to learn from the mistakes of previous years when they visit Thornton Cleveleys on Saturday.

Walling’s players dethroned Longridge at the top of the Palace Shield Premier Division thanks to a narrow eight-run victory at the Riverside.

Having then beaten South Shore in the Meyler Cup 24 hours later, spirits will be high as they head to a Thornton Cleveleys side in mid-table with three wins and three defeats from seven games.

However, Saturday’s hosts enjoyed Meyler Cup victory against Fylde and a 169-run league defeat of Great Eccleston last time out.

“They had a really good result last time out,” Walling said. “There are no easy games so, as I said before the Longridge game, it will be all hands to the pump.

“I don’t want to say we’re coming up against lesser teams now but they are teams we should be picking up 12 points against.

“We have to be ruthless and not be complacent, which I think we have been in recent years when we’ve had good results in difficult games and then failed to back them up.”

Longridge skipper Kyle Helm is targeting a return to winning ways after slipping from the summit.

As well as the defeat to Garstang Helm’s men were then beaten by Furness 24 hours later in round one of this season’s ECB National Club Championship.

This weekend’s chance for redemption sees Longridge travelling to Torrisholme on Saturday before hosting Lancashire League club Nelson on Sunday in the LCB Knockout Cup.

Victory there will send them into the last 16 where they would face either Clitheroe or Whalley.

“Last weekend has gone and we have to focus our attention on this weekend,” Helm said.

“Torrisholme have a decent bowler and a couple of decent batters but, if we can cope with their game, I’d like to think we can beat them.

“In terms of Nelson, I’ve spoken to a couple of people about them and they have told me they are very strong batting-wise and their bowlers are medium pacers.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they are but, while we have home advantage, we saw last week against Furness that it doesn’t always mean you win.”

Elsewhere, third in the Premier Division table Fulwood & Broughton travel to struggling Rufford and Vernon Carus, fourth, visit fifth-placed Great Eccleston.

Vernons have a double header as they head to Ormskirk in the LCB Knockout on Sunday.

Saturday’s line-up is completed by bottom side Freckleton hosting Eccleston and Penwortham, just a place above the bottom two, travelling to mid-table Croston.

FIXTURES

MOORE & SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD: Croston v Penwortham, Freckleton v Eccleston, Great Eccleston v Vernon Carus, Rufford v F&B, Thornton Cleveleys v Garstang, Torrisholme v Longridge.

LCB KNOCKOUT: (Sunday) Chorley v Burnley, Leyland v Lostock, Longridge v Nelson, Ormskirk v Vernon Carus.