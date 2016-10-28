Five-wicket Ali hails heroic Stokes

Moeen Ali claimed a five-wicket haul but praised Ben Stokes as the “main guy” after the pair prompted a Bangladesh collapse on the opening day of the second Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh had been cruising at 171 for one, on the back of a Tamim Iqbal century, only to be bowled out for 220 after Moeen and Stokes combined effectively in the hour before tea.

“Stokesy was reversing at good pace and hitting a brilliant length as well. He was the main guy really,” a modest Moeen told Sky Sports 2.

“I was trying to bowl maidens and get myself to concentrate. I put a bit of pressure on myself to bowl maidens.”

Moeen managed far more than simply restricting the scoring rate as he first claimed the crucial wicket of Iqbal for 104 on his way to figures of five for 57.

The Bangladesh opener had combined in a 170-run stand with Mominul Haque, who Moeen then also removed to a ball that skidded into his stumps, and from there Stokes’ ability to sense the occasion helped England rattle through the rest of the order.

“We knew once we got a few wickets we could roll them a little bit,” Moeen added.

“Stokesy and myself built the pressure on them by bowling a few maidens and we got our rewards.”

Tamim’s innings was put into context, however, as England’s top-order again struggled against the home spinners to be 50 for three at the close.

And despite Bangladesh’s collapse, Moeen knows England have work to do tomorrow, when he will resume alongside Joe Root.

“We’re both pretty positive against spin,” he said.

“Well have to play smart and look to score not throw it away. We’ll have to take the game to them and build a big partnership.”