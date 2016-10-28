England have rivals bang to rights

Bangladesh imploded on the opening day of the second Test as they lost nine wickets for 49 runs to fold to 220 all out and hand control to England in Dhaka.

Moeen Ali led the charge after ending a 170-run stand between Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque, accounting for both batsmen, and he finished with five for 57 on a heavily cracked pitch offering plenty of turn.

Ben Stokes once again came to the fore after his star turn in the 22-run win in Chittagong with two for 13 from 11 overs, while Chris Woakes chipped in with three wickets as the tourists put themselves in the driving seat.

Such a position was unthinkable after Tamim and Mominul had steered the hosts to 171 for one in the first one and a half sessions. Indeed at that point it was tough to see where England’s next wicket would come from.

While Stokes bowled with marvellous control, it was Moeen who ended Tamim’s superb innings for 104 and he then castled Mominul (66) to start a slide that may have a decisive impact on the series.

Moeen made the breakthrough when Tamim offered no stroke to one that hit him outside the line but would have gone on to clip off-stump, vindicating the out decision.

Mominul then went back to a straighter one and was bowled and when England dried the run rate up, Mahmudullah hung his bat out and was caught at first slip off Stokes.

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim took a heavy blow to the helmet off Stokes and needed lengthy treatment. He lasted only another two deliveries after steering Moeen to leg slip while Sabbir nibbled at one off Stokes to give wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow a routine catch.

The carnage continued after tea when Shuvagata Hom, included instead of Shafiul Islam, aimed a booming drive but only edged behind off Woakes, whose full and wide delivery saw Shakib Al Hasan depart in the same manner.

Moeen had his fourth either side of Woakes’ dismissals when Mehedi Hasan was trapped in front, with Kumar Dharmasena’s not out decision overturned, and the Worcestershire off-spinner ended proceedings when Joe Root took a sharp catch to see off last man Kamrul Islam Rabbi

England closed on 50 for three, having lost Ben Duckett, Alistair Cook and Gary Ballance.