Emma’s England call-up

Preston cricketer Emma Lamb has been called up to the England women’s squad to take on Sri Lanka.

The right-handed top order bat joins Lancashire Thunder team-mate Danni Wyatt in the England squad.

She has been training in Abu Dhabi, along with seven other members of the England women’s senior academy and the England squad, as part of a six-day preparation camp for the four-match one-day International series, which gets underway in Colombo today (Wednesday)

The 18-year-old’s addition to the squad comes after impressing in the United Arab Emirates, and follows a consistent Kia Super League campaign this summer, where she scored 122 runs at an average of just under 25 for Lancashire Thunder.

Lamb has come through the Lancashire Cricket Board’s county age group squads and first represented Lancashire at the Under-11s level.

She is now one of two uncapped players in the 15-strong England squad.