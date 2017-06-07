Defeat sees Leyland knocked off top spot

Leyland were knocked off top spot in the Northern Premier League with an eight-wicket defeat at Netherfield.

Batting first, the champions were dismissed for 142 after being put into bat.

A partnership of 93 between professional Pabasara Waduge (60) and stand-in captain Henry Thopson (41) – who is deputising due to long-serving skipper Dave Makinson’s thumb injury – was the mainstay of the innings.

But after both departed, there was little from down the order.

Andrew Makinson (10) the only other player to reach double figures as Marc Hadwin took 6-40.

In reply, Obus Pienaar smashed the hosts to victory, hitting 77 from 51 balls, with Josh Dixon also ending the day unbeaten on 38.

Ross Bretherton, 2-29, took the two wickets to fall.

Netherfield moved up to second in the table, while Blackpool took over at the top thanks to their 112-run win over Kendal at Stanley Park.

Next up, the first team face a home clash against Barrow on Saturday.

The second XI managed to do one better, beating Netherfield at Fox Lane.

Netherfield opened the batting, with Leyland bowler Elliott Boardman doing the damage to bowl the visitors out for 80.

Boardman finished with impressive bowling figures of 5-12 from his 8.3 overs.

Andrew Jacques was also lethal with the ball, picking up four scalps for just 21 runs as Leyland skittled Netherfield.

It took Leyland 38.2 overs to surpass the 80-run tally .

Hamza Khan (30) and Mason Crosby (28) gave Leyland a solid start, with Kurtis Watson (20) also edging them closer to victory before he became Netherfield’s third and final victim.

It was left to Thomas Murray (4 not out) and Will Smith (0 not out) to take Leyland over the line and seal a seven wicket win.

The third XI beat St Annes by 69 runs at home.

Jivitesh Raju top scored with 67 as Leyland posted 210-3 batting first.

St Annes opener Gareth Costin (56 not out) found little support, but number six Allan Rollinson (17) and seven Harry Birkman (39 not out) helped steady the ship, though Leyland still managed to restrict them to 141 from their 45 overs to seal the win.

But they lost their first round Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Competition Crabtree Cup game by 17 runs to Whittingham and Goosnargh.

The fourth XI also triumphed by 171 runs against Penwortham thirds.

The women’s first team beat St Annes by 145 runs with Chloe Boardman (108 not out) starring with the bat as Leyland posted 218-1, and Abigail Bates picking up four wickets for just two runs as Leyland skittled the opposition for 73.