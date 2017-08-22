Adlington wash out ahead of semi-final

Have your say

Both Adlington senior teams faced disappointment on Saturday.

For the first time in recent weeks, two strong teams were available against fellow strugglers Little Lever.

However, the weather proved the only winner as the outfield was considered too wet to start either game, and the decision to abandon was taken fairly early.

This Saturday, the first XI travel to Tonge, and Walkden second XI are the visitors to Meadow Street.

On Sunday, the first XI renew acquaintance with ex- Bolton Association side Clifton for a place in the revamped Cross Cup Final.

Having beaten one side from the Greater Manchester Cricket League, they hope to make it a double. All weekend fixtures start at 1pm.

In the Palace Shield Premier Division, Eccleston lost to Vernon Carus by seven wickets.

Eccleston made 137-9 batting first with Tom Potter and Jamie Maitland both hitting 33.

Matthew Ashcroft also chipped in with 25 but Vernon Carus surpassed the total for the loss of just three wickets to take the victory.

Rufford lost at home to Freckleton.

Rufford were bowled out for 98 with the visitors losing just four wickets as they eased over the tally.

Croston beat Torrisholme by seven wickets.

Lee Childs picked up bowling figures of 5-20 and Keith Marsh 4-33 as Croston reduced Torrisholme to 88 all out.

Childs also chipped in with the bat making 28 with Stephen Langton (27 not out) and Sam Marsh 23 steering Croston to 89-3.