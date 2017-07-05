Adlington climb back into top spot with emphatic win

A resounding win at Astley Bridge saw Adlington’s first XI return to the top of the table.

It was a triumph for the bowling attack of professional Majid Majeed, Iain Critchley and initially Jack Shovelton as the first three wickets fell to him inside an eight over spell that saw him concede just 22 runs.

The fielding was exceptional with splendid catches from Critchley, Shovelton and keeper Van Rensburg accounting for seven of the Bridge batsmen.

Majeed produced his usual economic spell, taking three wickets for 29 runs in 17 overs.

And Critchley recorded a season’s best 4-15.

An enterprising opening stand of 55 in nine overs between Simon Trim (18) and Shovelton (33) put Adlington well on the way to victory.

Despite a wobble of three quick wickets, Critchley (17 not out) won the match hitting the Bridge professional De Silva for a towering six.

In this unusual season, for the fourth time Adlington play Blackrod this weekend at home and the 2nd XI are away to Eagley this weekend.

Due to the complexities of the Bolton Cricket League rules governing rain-affected matches, the 2nd XI were thwarted in the game at home to Tonge. Amassing a total of 310-4, possibly the highest score on the ground, rain stopped play with Tonge 104-4 and well behind the required run rate.

However the game was declared abandoned.

Euxton ran into in-form Barnoldswick in the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale Cricket League on Saturday at Victory Park.

Euxton batted first and made 181-8 in their 45 overs.

Guarav Dhar (36), Andrew Winrow (35)and another valuable contribution from James Bone, who made 58, helped the Balshaw Park side to their total.

Shoaib Khan took 3-33 for the hosts.

In reply, however, Barlick Barnoldswick knocked off the target with seven wickets and 2.4 overs to spare.

Nabeel Ahmed hit to back up professional Shashrika Pussegolla, who finished 75 not out, for a side chasing leaders Settle for the title.

Guarav and Ravi Dhar, and Aaron Boyden claimed the wickets to fall.

Euxton host Salesbury on Saturday in a Section A basement battle, as both sides look to stave off the drop.

In Section B, Brinscall were beaten, but closed the gap on leaders Padiham, who sit in the automatic promotion place.

Baxenden travelled to School Lane to take on Brinscall, and batted first.

The visitors finished on 144, after knocks from Mark Griffin, who made 27, and Gary Sudworth, who top-scored with 37.

Brinscall were well in the hunt in reply, having reached 69-2 from 27 overs, with former skipper Liam Winstanley unbeaten on 39.

But the rain intervened, and the calculations left them frustrated as they finished short of the required run rate.

Brinscall are at Cherry Tree on Saturday.