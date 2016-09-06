Champion biker Bobby’s super progress

Preston motorcyclist Bobby Varey is going full throttle to fulfil his racing dreams after winning a major championship in Liverpool and enjoying more success in Wales.

The 20-year-old from Ribbleton had a major crash at the Aintree Motorcycle Races last month but only after sealing the Formula 600 championship with a race to spare.

It’s an expensive hobby, and fuel systems engineer Bobby would welcome additional backing to help him realise his dream of competing at Superbikes level.

He told the Evening Post: “I’ve always had a passion for bikes and I’m living my dream. I use every penny I can towards racing.”

The former Corpus Christi pupil crashed his first bike, a Honda 125. He recalls: “I couldn’t afford to get it fixed but late in 2014 I was loaned a Yamaha R6 600, which I raced the following year.”

An outstanding rookie season saw Bobby finishing second in the Aintree F600. He was also the second 600cc rider and eighth overall (competing against 1,000cc bikes) at the Anglesey Grand event last October.

Since then a family friend has bought him the Supersport bike and Bobby has powered to new heights.

Following wins in Wales at Anglesey and Tonfanu, where he broke the lap record, Bobby recorded a remarkable hat-trick of victories at this summer’s Ace of Aintree event, one of them against 1,000cc bikes.

Back at Aintree four weeks later, he again won both 600cc races only crash in his third event, having set a lap record for F600.

Bobby, who was thankfully unhurt, said: “A family friend from Preston bought me the Supersports bike and I’m really grateful. It has meant I could take the next step. I hold the lap record at two tracks now.”

His progress continued at the Thundersport GB event in Anglesey over the bank holiday weekend.

Having missed training on the Friday and Saturday while completing work on the bike after a crash at Aintree, Bobby still managed to qualify sixth and first in the 600 Sportsman class.

He then finished first in class in both races, coming home fifth overall in the first race and sixth in the second, also achieving his personal best time of 1.09.9.

Bobby thanked Simon Cope at Power Tec for work on the bike which enabled him to compete and he is already looking forward to returning to Thundersport next year.

He said: “It’s where I want to be. I feel I learned a lot more there than I ever have. I just need to work on my race craft and consistency.

“The Thundersport event is just one level below Superbikes and that’s my goal - to move up to British Superbikes, but I would need extra help.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Bobby’s two-wheel glory bid is welcome to contact him at 07492 161664 or bobvarey@live.co.uk