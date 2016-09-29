Champ Birt reigns supreme on the dirt

Southport motorbike star Alan Birtwistle is the new 2016 Maxxis UK National Flat Track Championship series champion.

The 29-year-old claimed victory – his first in the pro class – after a superb peformance throughout the racing season.

Hosted by the Dirt Track Riders Association, the championships is held over seven rounds at venues across the country.

Birtwistle was officialy crowned champion after the final round – due to be held at Rye House Speedway – was cancelled because of the weather. However, he had already wrapped-up the championship after round six.

The race ace enjoyed a stunning season, posting consistently good results throughout which saw him on the podium at every stage.

He kicked off the series with third place finishes in the opening two rounds at Rye House and the MCN Festival of Motorcycling at Peterborough Arena respectively.

At round three, Birtwistle showed his skill as he took his first victory of the season on the TT circuit at Greenfield Dirt Track. He followed that up with another win at at the Adrian Flux Stadium, in Kings Lynn.

When the series moved to Wales for the halfmile long race at the Amman Valley Trotting track, Birtwistle took second place at round five to seal victory. The following day at the same location Birtwistle found his groove once again when he took the win during round six. .

Birtwistle said: “It feels great to win after all the hard work that goes in.

“It’s a true reward because the level of racing in the pro class is so high now.

“My main rivals, Aidan Collins and Oliver Brindley, certainly kept me on my toes throughout the series.

“My season started a bit slower with a couple of third places.

“I knew the TT track at Greenfield at round three was my territory and played to my advantage so it was good to win there.

“This gave me a new level of confidence for the next three races where I took two wins and a second.

“It has been a good season and I’m looking forward to coming back next year to defend my title.”

DTRA race organiser Anthony Brown said: “It has been a fantastic season with the best flat track racing the UK has seen.

“Congratulations go to Alan Birtwistle on a fine season of racing and his overall victory in the pro class.

“I’d also like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers who make the race series possible.”

Birtwistle began racing at the age of 13 in motocross, later trying his hand at enduro and road racing before discovering the sport of flat track in 2011.

He has raced all over the world and won the Flat Track Championship in the USA in 2014 and also competed in the X-treme International Ice Racing series.

He has competed in the ‘Superprestigio’ event in Barcelona, alongside big names in the world of motorsport such as Marc Marquez, Guy Martin and Troy Bayliss.

Away from the race track, he has also gained popularity for his stunt riding on a flat track bike where he performs stunts such as the motorcycle limbo.