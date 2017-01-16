VIDEO: Isaac Lowe’s European title fight in Denmark confirmed

Isaac Lowe’s European title fight in Denmark has been confirmed.

After weeks of talk promoters Sauerland have announced Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion is heading to Aarhus to face home favourite and current title holder Dennis Ceylan.

Isaac Lowe will be looking to add the European title to his collection. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

For Lowe is represents another opportunity to continue his rapid rise in just his 15th professional contest.

London 2012 Olympian Ceylan, 27, picked himself up off the canvas to win the vacant strap with a unanimous points victory over British champion Ryan Walsh back in October.

“Dennis is a good fighter, he’s tall and he can box, but he’s not got anything I’ve not seen before,” said the Westgate Warrior, 13-0-1 as a professional.

“I’m coming to Denmark to knock him out.

“I know I’m capable of beating him. I wouldn’t have taken the fight if I wasn’t confident.

“I’ve fought on the big stage before and I’ve boxed in front of big crowds. I’ve been booed, I’ve been hurt, and I’ve come back to win.

“I’ve got everything I need in my locker and I’m not going home without the belt.”

Ceylan, 18-0-1, is looking forward to returning to his hometown Ceres Arena and is unimpressed with what he’s heard from the resort’s rising star.

“Lowe talks too much,” said Ceylan.

“I’m already getting sick of him.

“All my opponents have said they were going to beat me, but it’s never happened before and it’s not going to happen now, so let him talk.

“I respect Lowe like I respect all my opponents. He has earned his right to face me, but I don’t fear him.

“I feel that I can beat anyone in my weight class and Lowe is just another stepping stone for me to get to the top.

“I’m just really happy to be fighting in my hometown.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Aarhus for what promises to be a explosive night of boxing.

“This will be a tough test for Dennis’ first European defence.

“Lowe is a strong, hungry fighter, and he will be coming to Denmark to cause an upset.

“However, in boxing, it is often said that you are only a true champion once you have defended your title, and this is Dennis’ chance to prove he is a true champion by beating a top contender in front of his home fans at the Ceres Arena.”