‘Underdog’ tag won’t stop Mick

Trainer Alan Levene admits his man Mick Hall is the underdog at Preston Guild Hall in his face-off with Jack Arnfield on Saturday.

But he is backing him to lay claim to the WBA international middleweight belt.

That is currently in the possession of Arnfield, and Levene said: “Jack is the favourite and rightly so, but I couldn’t have asked for more in the build-up from Mick.

“He has had good spars with Robbie Davies Junior (top-of-the-bill on the ITV4-televised show) and Liam Conroy, who is a light-heavyweight.

“Mick is the best prepared he can be, but I am not one to shout out from the roof-tops about my fighters – I let them do their talking in the ring. Mick feels there was an injustice when he lost to Jack when they met in Prizefighter and now this is his chance to wipe the slate clean.”

The bout is being billed as Preston against Blackpool.

Hall is from the city, while Arnfield is announced as from Blackpool, although he hails from the Over Wyre area of Stalmine.

The two fighters were paraded before the fans at Deepdale on Saturday at the Preston North End versus Brighton Championship fixture.

Levene said: “There is history between them, but it was all very amicable on Saturday, and I also have a lot of respect for Mike and Dave Jennings, who train Jack.”