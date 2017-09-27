Unbeaten Scott taking nothing for granted

Scott Fitzgerald will not be taking old campaigner Bradley Pryce lightly as he looks to extend his unbeaten professional boxing record this weekend.

The Preston super-welterweight star takes on the veteran Welshman at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday.

Having lost 13 of his previous 18 bouts, Pryce is expected to be meat and drink for 25-year-old Fitzgerald, who has yet to taste defeat since turning pro at the end of 2015.

However, the Jennings Gym ace is certainly not underestimating Pryce, who was a force to be reckoned with in his early career and once held the Commonwealth super-welterweight title.

Even now at the age of 36, Pryce has proven that he is still a difficult man to put away, with many of his fights going the distance.

“It’s a step up in level in terms of my opponent,” said Fitzgerald – the current Commwealth Games champion.

“Bradley Pryce made his boxing debut in 1999 so he’s a veteran, but he’s won a lot of fights during his career.

“He knows how to fight, he knows his way around the ring, so I will have to be on the ball. It’s my second eight-round fight, although in my first I stopped my opponent after four rounds.

“Pryce will know how to get the rounds in.

“He has done well in his career. He’s a former Commonwealth champion and defended it nine times.

“He’s got that accolade sitting in his house and a lot of people can only wish to be a Commonwealth champion.

“He’s not done too bad has he?”

Fitzgerald has had the advantage of being prepared for the fight by somebody who has been in the ring with Pryce himself.

His trainer Michael Jennings defended his British title against the Welshman courtesy of an unanimous points decision at Preston Guild Hall in 2005.

“Michael remembers when he fought Pryce,” said Fitzgerald, who has been sparring with former world super-welterweight champion Liam Smith.

“It was a great night for him. In the first round Michael actually got put down – he couldn’t believe it.

“After that he got to work on him and did a good job on him. Michael’s told me what I need to do to beat him.

“We’ve been working on a plan and I’m confident that I can beat him.”