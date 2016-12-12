Pullar is excited by team

Jack Pullar reflected on his move to Britain’s newest professional cycling team and declared, ‘It’s a privilege to be part of it’.

The 27-year-old, from Bolton-le-Sands, has joined exciting UCI Continental outfit BIKE Channel Canyon, along with eight of his team-mates from last season’s Pedal Heaven set-up.

Chris Opie has made the move from ONE Pro Cycling to lead the dynamic stable full of young British talent, which has an average age of just 24.

And Pullar believes everything is in place for the squad, which has been put together by his coach and former Pedal Heaven sports director Tim Elverson, to be a huge success.

The 2012 national hill climb champion said: “There’s huge talent within the team for 2017. There’s a strong mix of developing talent and experienced riders.

“I’ve ridden with half of the team last year and it’s a top group of guys – on and off the bike.

“With world-class sponsors and knowledgeable, enthusiastic team management, the motivation is definitely there.

“You couldn’t ask for more from a UK continental team. It’s a privilege to say I’ll be part of it!”

Among Pullar’s top results last season was second place in the Ryedale Grand Prix, while he racked up six top-10 finishes during a superb Tour Series campaign.

His new team, which boasts Sky television channel BIKE and German bike manufacturer Canyon as its title sponsors, also includes former NFTO duo Rob Partridge and James Lowsley-Williams.

Rory Townsend, Dexter Gardias, Max Stedman, Joe Fry, Harry Tanfield, Mitchell Webber, Jake Womersley and Alex Richardson have all joined Pullar from the Pedal Heaven set-up.

And the squad is made up by George Atkins, who arrives from JLT Condor, Sam Lowe, formerly of Team Wiggins, and Matt Nowell, who steps up from the Wheelbase Altura team.

