Pryce is right for Fitzy’s next bout

Boxer Scott Fitzgerald will perhaps be chewing the ear of his trainer Michael Jennings a bit more than usual over the coming weeks.

The Preston fight star is preparing himself for his next professional outing against the experienced Bradley Pryce on Saturday, September 30, at the Liverpool Arena.

Thirty-six-year-old super welterweight Pryce has certainly been around the block a few times

He made his pro debut in 1999 and is a veteran of 61 fights – including a clash against Jennings back in 2005 at the Guild Hall in Preston.

On that occasion the Chorley ace recorded a unanimous points victory in what was the first defence of the British title he had won earlier that year.

Jennings will no doubt be passing on the secrets of his success, although Pryce’s career has certainly been on a downward spiral in recent years, having won just five of his past 18 bouts.

Twenty-five-year-old Fitzgerald will certainly be the hot favourite to win and improve his record to eight wins out of eight since turning pro in 2015. But he will have to be wary of Pryce, who will no doubt be a step up from anything he has faced previously.

“Pryce is a former Commonwealth champion in the pro ranks,” said Fitzgerald’s dad Dave, who also trains his son.

“He’s a step up in class and has been in the ring with some big names.

“He’s fought Chris Eubank Junior – I even think he fought Michael Jennings once.”

Fitzgerald’s preparation has been boosted by sparring sessions with former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith at Joe Gallagher’s Gym in Manchester.

Smith – whose only pro defeat was against Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez – is due to face Liam Williams later this year.