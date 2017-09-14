MacMillan in to face Little in Red Rose derby

Kirkham boxer Adam Little will have a change of opponent when he has his first bout of 2017 at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday.

Original foe Darren Surtees has withdrawn and Little will now take on Morecambe’s Preston-trained Reece MacMillan in a Lancashire derby.

It’ is a big night for both men, with the six-round super-lightweight contest part of the supporting card to home favourite Callum Smith’s World Boxing Super Series clash with Erik Skoglund live on ITV4.

If the fight does make the cut it will be the first time either man has had live TV exposure.

For former English champion Little it is also his first bout since leaving trainer Alan Levene and linking up with the successful stable of Michael and Dave Jennings.

“All we know is that we got a phone call saying that Surtees was pulling out of the fight,” said Michael Jennings.

“MacMillan has only had four fights but we know he will be coming with the intention of winning and keeping his zero (defeats).

“Adam is not looking beyond MacMillan and we have been looking at videos of him on YouTube.

“We have given Adam a lot of top-class sparring because we realise he has not boxed this year.

“He has sparred with Anthony Crolla, Scott Fitzgerald, Mark Jeffers and Tom Farrell.”

MacMillan is taking the fight at just a few days’ notice and it is a leap into the unknown for the 21-year-old, who having amassed a 4-0 record is jumping up in class to face by far his toughest test to date against Little, 17-2.

“Adam Little’s opponent Darren Surtees pulled out and it was offered to Kieran (Farrell, manager),” said trainer John Donaghy.

“Kieran asked if we fancied it and Reece said, ‘No problem’.

“I think Reece will be too strong for him.

“I think it’s a win-win situation. Win, lose or draw, Reece comes out with massive credit.

“We might be getting him at the right time, he’s not boxed since December.

“I’ve had a look at him on You Tube and I don’t think he’s anything special.

“He’s not got the power to stop Reece, and Reece will give him hell.”

Donaghy insists they are not just heading into battle for a better purse and some potential TV time, and has no qualms about putting his inexperienced fighter’s 4-0 record on the line so early in his career.

“I’m really looking forward it,” said Donaghy.

“People might not believe he can win, but we do.

“We’re not just taking it because it’s a decent wage.

“The days of padded records are gone.

“We don’t want to go on fighting journeymen.”