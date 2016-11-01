Lowe to return to ring next year

Isaac Lowe will return to the ring in the new year.

Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion was hoping to get out in November or December but will now have to wait until 2017 to be back in action.

The Westgate Warrior, 13-0-1 as a professional, last fought with a comfortable points win over Elvis Guillen at the Manchester Arena on September 24 after seeing the first defence of his title against Tshifhiwa Munyai fall through.

Lowe struggled with severe cramp in the fight but has been seeking treatment on a nerve in his lower back.

“I won’t be out until next year now,” said the 22-year-old.

“I’m resting up, seeing family and working hard.

“I’ve had two long camps back to back and I’ve been out of the gym for four weeks letting my legs get better.

“Next I want big fights. I want to be the best and I’m confident I’ll become the best.

“I’ve got a great team in Jimmy Harrington and Dave Hulley who have never let me down and we will get to the top next year.

“It’s my year.”

Elsewhere, Morecambe welterweight Reece MacMillan will take part in his third professional contest at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on November 18 on a card promoted by manager Kieran Farrell.

The 20-year-old from Westgate will be looking to maintain his perfect start in the paid ranks against veteran journeyman Youssef Al Hamidi after opening up with wins over Giuseppe Daprato, by stoppage on his pro debut in April, and Alec Bazza, on points in June.

The former Skerton ABC man, who once shared an amateur gym with Lowe, is training with John Donaghy in Preston.