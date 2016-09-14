Lowe targets Fury undercard spot after Munyai test

Isaac Lowe is still targeting a spot on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

Morecambe’s unbeaten Commonwealth featherweight champion had been set to appear on the bill of his good friend back on July 9.

The resort’s world heavyweight champion picked up an ankle injury though with the clash now set to take place on October 29.

Lowe first has to navigate the toughest test of his career to date as he defends his title for the first time against South African former world title challenger Tshifhiwa Munyai at the Manchester Arena on September 24.

The unbeaten 22-year-old said: “If all goes well I’ll hopefully be on there.

“I’ve always wanted to fight on one of Tyson’s undercards.

“If there’s any cuts or anything there’ll be a problem but if not, I’ll be straight back in camp.

“There’s no way I’m looking past Munyai though, it’s a massive test.”

Tickets for Lowe’s clash with Munyai, the show headlined by Anthony Crolla’s world title unification against Jorge Linares, can be bought by calling 07534 947221 or getting in touch with @isaaclowe6 on Twitter.