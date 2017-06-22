Lowe takes aim at ‘novice’ Bellotti

Isaac Lowe believes he is levels above “novice” Reece Bellotti as talk of a British title clash between the pair intensifies.

Morecambe’s unbeaten former English and Commonwealth champion, who has also fought for the European title, has been named the mandatory challenger for the Lonsdale belt.

Eddie Hearn and Reece Bellotti.

Ryan Walsh is currently the man to beat at nine stone but after three successful defences the Norfolk man could elect to vacate.

With the British Boxing Board of Control having confirmed Lowe’s position as the number one contender, others are now manoeuvring into position.

Bellotti made it eight knockout wins in his nine professional contests by winning a British eliminator against Dai Davies last time out with his promoter Eddie Hearn going on record that he wants his man to fight for the belt in September.

The Matchroom Boxing fighter then talked up a meeting with the Westgate Warrior in an interview with Lowe swiftly hitting back.

“If the pound notes are there and it makes sense then maybe it could happen,” said the former Lancaster Boxing Academy man, 13-0-2.

“He’s a nine-fight novice and if he wants to jump in with the big boys then that’s fine.

“If he wants to fight me I’ll happily beat him up but I want bigger names and bigger fights.

“I’m looking at Ryan Walsh at the moment, He’s the champion until he vacates.

“I’m just ticking over and waiting to see what happens when we know more details.

“I’m not interested in fighting Bellotti but if I have to, I will.”

Watford’s former ABA champion is considered a top prospect in the sport and is being moved through the ranks at speed by Hearn.

“I know Isaac Lowe has been shouting about it on Twitter, he wants to fight for it (the British title),” Bellotti had told Sky Sports.

“I don’t mug people off, I think it’s a good fight. But obviously if he’s digging me out then everyone retaliates.

“I’m not just going to take it, but I’ll never instigate it, because I’m not like that. I think it will be an entertaining fight.”

Lowe reacted angrily to the suggestion that he was simply calling people out left, right and centre on social media.

“I’ve seen people say that I’m shouting my mouth off,” he said.

“I’m no keyboard warrior though, I just don’t back down from a fight and want to get in with the best.

“Why would I call a nine-fight novice out?

“If they’re interested I’m available 24/7. We can talk and I’m ready to entertain the fans like I always do.

“I don’t even need to train for the fight. I could have a pork pie and a couple of pints and beat him.”

While Lowe waits for news, Bellotti will look to extend his unbeaten record when he faces Jamie Speight, who the Morecambe man beat to win the English title, at the 02 Arena on July 1.