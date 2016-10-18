Little title eliminator set

Kirkham’s Adam Little is to fight Sunderland’s Glenn Foot in December in a contest billed as an eliminator for the British super-lightweight title

The winner in Wigan is set to meet champion Tyrone Nurse for the coveted Lonsdale Belt.

Foot has already boxed for a British title at welterweight in July, when he lost to Sam Eggington at the Manchester Arena with the Commonwealth title also on the line.

That was the only defeat for Foot, who has won 18 contests, six by way of knockout.

He is three years older than 25-year-old Little, who also has only one defeat on his record – a controversial loss to Sam Matkin for the Central Area super-lightweight title in March.

All Little’s 17 other contests have ended in wins, the latest of them arguably the most impressive when he stopped Martin Gethin in Blackpool last month.

The Foot camp are confident of the outcome when they meet in Wigan.

The Wearside boxer’s manager Phil Jeffries said: “I’m sure Glenn win this and go on to beat Tyrone Nurse.”