Jack set for title defence

Chorley boxer Jack Catterall will defend his WBO Inter-Continental Super-Lightweight belt against Argentinian Diego Gonzalo Luque on Saturday.

Catterall (16-0 9 KOs) is set to fight over 12 rounds on MGM Scotland’s action-packed December 3 Lights Out event at the Paisley Lagoon Centre, live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Catterall, 23, has been tipped as the new Ricky Hatton with his all-action, thrilling, hard-hitting style that has taken him to an unbeaten 16 fight record with nine coming by knockout and claiming the Central Area, WBO European and Inter-Continental belts on the way.

And now this Saturday, ‘El Gato’ will make the fifth defence of his Inter-Continental title against Gonzalo Luque.

Considered by many as one of British boxing’s hottest talents, the slick southpaw has picked up invaluable sparring experience with modern greats Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez.

Chorley star Catterall, who was formerly trained Lee Beard, recently teamed up with MGM and is now trained by Haroon Headley.

Catterall, pictured below, said: “I feel confident in the team and the people that surround me.

“With a new trainer and new management, I now feel like everyone has good understanding of the direction I want to be moving in.

“I’m looking forward to getting out before Christmas and getting stuck into some huge fights in 2017.

“I can’t overlook any fight at this stage of my career. Every fight is an important fight and it’s another title fight so I can’t afford to take my eyes off the prize for one second.

Whoever I’m fighting will be looking to come and take my belt from me but I’ll stop them in their tracks.”

Catterall join a stellar bill that features Paul Butler, Iain Butcher, Thomas Dickson, Ahmed Ibrahim, Tommy Philbin, Paul Kean and Ross Murray.

Elsewhere, Preston bantamweight Ben Swarbrick is set for his second professional outing this weekend.

He will feature against an opponent yet to be confirmed at Leigh Sports Village tomorrow night. Swarbrick won his first fight when he outpointed Brett Fidoe last month.