Jack cannot wait to head into lion’s den

Jack Catterall insists he will relish heading into the champion’s backyard for the biggest fight of his life.

Chorley’s rising star travels across the Pennines to challenge Huddersfield’s Tyrone Nurse for the British Super Lightweight title at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on October 21.

For the 18-0 southpaw it brings back memories of the first major victory of his fledgling career.

Catterall won the WBO’s European title in Liverpool back in October 2014 when he upset Team GB’s London 2012 Olympics boxing captain Tom Stalker on home soil.

“I’m going into the lion’s den,” said the 24-year-old.

“It’s something I’ll thrive on 100 per cent though.

“For one of my first major title fights I went to Liverpool.

“It was a hostile crowd but you can’t let it affect you.

“It drives me on to be honest.”

Eight weeks out from fight night, training camp is well under way for Catterall as he heads into his third fight with Manchester’s Haroon Hedley as his head trainer.

As he explains though, it is not a case of suddenly jumping back in the gym when a fight is confirmed, the Chorley man making sure he and his team have plenty of time to perfect a game-plan.

“I’m never really out of the gym,” Catterall said.

“I’m in there all the time so it means when you start camp properly you can work on little things rather than it being fat camp.

“I’ve had some good sparring and things are going well. He’s tall, with long arms and a switch hitter so there’s plenty you can work on.

“But I know I’ve got to be able to adapt too and I’ll be fully prepared for everything he’s going to throw at me on the night.”

