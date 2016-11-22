It’s bronze for Whiteside

Lisa Whiteside’s hopes of securing another European boxing crown were dashed at the semi-final stage yesterday.

The Preston fighter was beaten by Russia’s Elena Saveleva at the last four stage of the EUBC European Championships, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 31-year-old was hoping to replicate the success she enjoyed at the Euros three years ago when she claimed the bantamweight gold medal.

However, despite fighting at her favoured weight category of flyweight, there was to be no repeat as she succumbed to the talented Russian over three tough rounds.

Despite the disappointment of failing to reach the final, Whiteside can still be pleased with her of the performance over the course tournament which sees her return home with a well deserved bronze medal.

She produced two excellent performances to defeat Greece’s Aikaterini Koutsogeorgopo and Wassila Lkhadiri, of France, in the earlier rounds.

The former Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club ace – who is a member of Team GB’s elite squad – has shown that she is firmly on the road to recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year.

In fact the Euros were the first major competition she has contested since going under the knife.

Immediately after her bout against Savaleva, Whiteside tweeted: “Still so happy to be European Bronze Medallist only just coming back from shoulder operation, exciting future ahead #beginning #moretocome.”

Meanwhile elsewhere in the competitions Leeds middleweight Natasha Gale reached the final of the 75kg competition after winning the ‘Battle of Britain’ against Lauren Price, of Wales..

The 28-year-old is guaranteed at least a silver medal in what is her first major international tournament.

Gale is aiming to prove herself while team-mate Savannah Marshall takes time off after this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio.

Defeat means Price must be content with bronze along with GB’s Sandy Ryan who was beaten by Mira Potkonen.