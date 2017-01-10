Hall ready to embark on revenge mission

Preston middleweight Mick Hall says he has re-discovered his love for the sport and intends to underline the point by beating old adversary Jack Arnfield in the city on Saturday week.

The two face off at Preston Guild Hall on an ITV-4 televised show with Arnfield's World Boxing Association international middleweight title on the line.

There is extra edge to the contest as the duo have met before when Arnfield, from Stalmine, beat Hall in a controversial Prizefighter three-rounder bout at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in February, 2015.

Arnfield got the verdict, but there is a burning resentment with Hall that he should have had his hand raised instead.

Hall said: "I have waited nearly two years to put it right.

"Like everyone else at the Winter Gardens, I believed that I beat Arnfield.

"I won the first two rounds and maybe I took my foot off the gas in the third.

"But if you win the first two rounds in Prizefighter, providing you stay on your feet for the rest of the fight you should be the winner."

It will be Arnfield's third 12-round bout, but it will be Hall's first foray over the full championship distance.

Asked if there was any concern on that front, Hall, nicknamed The Hammer, replied: "There's zero concern.

"Training for this fight could not have gone any better - it's been brilliant.

"I am in a good place with (trainer) Alan Levene and (manager) Neil Marsh on my side, and I have a new strength and conditioning coach.

"I had always gone my own way as far as that is concerned, but my strength and stamina has never been better."

Hall's only loss as a professional was at the hands of Arnfield,

He is 30, but has not been the most active of fighters, with only 14 contests to date.

Hall said: "There are a lot of reasons behind that.

"For a time I lost my love of boxing and there was a lot going on in my private life that was affecting me.

"Boxing is a hard enough game as it is without having to cope with distractions like that.

"But I am in a good place now and I am ready to take that belt off Arnfield."

The big re-match is being billed as a Preston v Blackpool 'derby' but Hall says he is ignoring what takes place on the other side of the ropes.

He said: "Tickets have been flying and there should be a good support, but when it comes down to it then it is just between me and Arnfield in the ring.

"I can do the weight tomorrow if needed and I can't wait for the fight."

The Preston show marks the return of boxing to ITV, who have plans to show more shows and are also establishing a pay-per-view platform.

Top of the bill on January 21 is Liverpool's Robbie Davies Junior versus Scot Willie Limond.