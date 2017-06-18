Hall knocks out Mallin to set up English title bid

Preston boxer Mick Hall has the English title in his sights after producing a hugely impressive performance to beat Matthew Mallin.

The 31-year-old middleweight ace knocked his opponent out in the third round in front of a raucous home crowd at the Guild Hall.

After a couple of cagey opening rounds, Hall put Mallin on the canvas with a huge right-hander.

The Barnsley fighter managed to beat the count, but Hall was not to be denied as he finished Mallin off with a brutal swinging left and the referee called a halt to proceedings.

It was just the performance that Hall needed especially as his trainer Alan Levene had intimated before the fight that his man was in the last chance saloon.

It now means Hall could be set for a showdown with English champion Joe Mullender later this year.

"The first two rounds were a little bit cagey, but he's a strong kid," said Hall.

"But as soon as I got him missing with his jab, I just knew it was a matter of time.

"I have been working on a shot where I throw the jab to the shoulder and then step over and throw a right-hand.

"I hit him with that which caught him at the end of the second round.

"I knew then it was only a matter of time so I went for it again which put him down.

"I then got him again with a left hook which sent him through the ropes.

"There was a bit of pressure on me before the fight, but I felt confident.

"I am hoping to face Mullender for the English title on a Frank Warren show.

"Hopefully that will come off."

Also on the night Kirkham Heavyweight Bill Hodgson improved his professional record to eight thanks to comprehensive stoppage win over Tomas Mrazek.

The 34-year-old scored with some heavy body shots as he won all six rounds against the man from the Czech Republic.

"I was pleased,"said Hodgson. It was my first six-rounder and was good learning fight.

"It was good to get the rounds in. I'd had a really good camp coming into the fight so I knew my engine was good.

"So I'm really happy."