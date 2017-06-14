Hall bids to close in on English title shot

Mick Hall is confident he’ll set up a shot at the English title when he headlines in front of a home crowd at the Preston Guild Hall on Saturday night.

The middleweight takes on Barnsley’s Matthew Mallin with the winner becoming next in line to fight reigning champion Joe Mullender. For Hall, who turned 31 earlier this week, this is a chance to bounce back from defeat to Jack Arnfield last time out and move a step closer to major honours.

“I was due to fight him in December for the Central Area title but I got a chest infection,” said the former Larches and Savick ABC man, 13-2 as a professional.

“I was pulled out of that but then the Jack Arnfield fight came off the back of it. It was a blessing in disguise really. Everything happens for a reason. I know quite a bit about him. He’s from Barnsley, a rough, tough lad.

“He’s got an awkward style and it’s going to be a test but I’m confident that I’ve got more than enough.”

Mallin, 12-3-1, has twice come up short in bids to win the Super Welterweight version of the English title.

Hall is backing trainer Alan Levene to give him the tools to get the job done on home soil as part of a big night of boxing.

“Training’s been spot on, it couldn’t have gone any better,” he said. “It’s gone better than the preparation for Jack Arnfield.

“I feel fitter and stronger than I was then because I’ve had longer in camp. I’ve left the game-plan to my coach Alan Levene.

“I’ve had a little look at him but even though you’ve got plans A, B and C you’ve just got to see how it goes round-by-round. We’ll set up a few things but I’m more than confident that with what we’ve been doing it will be a good night for us.”

Big Interview: Hall targets major honours after stop-start career