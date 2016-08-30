Future is bright for club

Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club is hoping to have more champions in its ranks over the coming season.

The Catforth Road establishment boasts a number of promising senior and junior boxers in its ranks, who have all impressed at national level over the past year.

Senior boxers Jack Phoenix (75kg) and Stan Haughton (56kg) both became North West champions at novice level this year. They then went on to perform creditably at national level as they both reached the semi-final stage.

Bria Fielding also got to the last four stage in the 60kg weight category at the England Youth Championships.

Her club team-mate Billie-Jean Franks went one better at 57kg as she reached the final in the same event before losing on points to Harrow’s Shelly Sweeney.

There was success for 14-year-old Morgan Fielding, who reached the semi-finals of the junior national ABA championships.

Fellow schoolboy Jimmy Gavin reached the final of the same competition, but unfortunately had to pull out after injuring his hand.

There was also creditable performances for 14-year-old Kara Swift, who reached the quarter-finals of the junior ABAs.

Coach Dave Fitzgerald – the father of Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner Scott – said: “It’s been another good year for the club.

“We have had a number of boxers who have done well in the Amatuer Boxing Association’s Championships.

“We have had no champions, but many of them have done well in getting to semi-finals and finals.

“They have all worked really hard and I’m very proud of what they have been able to achieve.”

Larches and Savick ABC is a community-based club founded by Fitzgerald and his two partners Jimmy Moon and Joe Kilshaw.

The club has developed some top-class talent over the last few years including Fitzgerald’s son Scott, who turned professional late last year after a stellar amateur career which saw him win the National ABA title.

Team GB elite fighter and former world championship silver medal winner Lisa Whiteside enjoyed great success at the club before moving to JR Gym, in Strand Road.