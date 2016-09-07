Fury to face Klitschko in world heavyweight title showdown

A date has been set For Tyson Fury’s long-awaited world heavyweight title rematch against Wladimir Klitschko.

The reigning heavyweight champion of the world will meet the Ukranian legend on Saturday, October 29, at Manchester Arena.

Undefeated Fury, who lives in Morecambe, shocked the sporting world in November when he sensationally dethroned long-reigning heavyweight champion Klitschko in what was widely regarded as one of boxing’s biggest ever upsets in recent years at the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

However, Klitschko is gunning for revenge after suffering his first defeat in more than 11 years at the hands of Fury, which saw him lose the WBA Super, WBO, IBO belts.

The 40-year-old is determined to recapture his belts from Fury, who has won all of his 25 professional bouts, and take his place back at the top of the world heavyweight scene.

The blockbuster showdown will be screened live and exclusive on BoxNation.

The pair were due to meet each other earlier this year, but the fight had to be called off when Fury suffered an injury to his ankle.

Peter Fury, uncle and trainer of Tyson Fury, said: “I’m delighted that we can finally get the fight back on and in Manchester on October 29th. After hard discussions we can now focus on giving the fans what they deserve; another barnburner of a fight. Team Fury will ensure Tyson is in the shape of his life to successfully retain his World Titles.”

Promoter Mick Hennessy, CEO of Hennessy Sports, said: “Everyone involved has worked tirelessly to get the world heavyweight title rematch between Tyson and Wladimir back-on and I’m thrilled that it’s now officially confirmed.

“This is the rematch that the boxing world has been waiting to see and the anticipation is now at boiling point so expect a highly charged and explosive fight when the best two heavyweights in the world collide. As Tyson’s promoter I have 100 percent confidence that he will retain his titles in front of his fans and make it another memorable night for British boxing to remember.”

Bernd Bonte, of Klitschko’s management company KMG, said: “Team Klitschko is very happy, that after Fury`s postponements, we finally have a new date. It is great that our event can stay in the Manchester Arena. This is one of the best venues worldwide and has already seen many great fights. We know that Wladimir will be in the best shape on October 29th and we are very confident that he will regain the heavyweight championships.”

Frank Warren, Chairman of BoxNation, said: “I’m delighted that we can finally announce the rescheduled date for the REAL Heavyweight Championship of the World. Fury vs.

Klitschko II is by far the biggest fight in Europe so far this year. The addition of the fight to the channel is another fantastic acquisition following on from the recent capture of the blockbuster showdowns between Khan vs. Canelo and Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz.

“This yet again shows our commitment to bringing the biggest and best fights to our BoxNation customers. The night promises to be one of the biggest events in the UK for years and I’m thrilled our channel will be there as Fury looks to cement his place as king of the heavyweight division.”